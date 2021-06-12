Advertise
Two key Wildcat players suspended for Super Regional against Ole Miss

Arizona Wildcat relief pitchers Randy Abshier and Gil Luna have been suspended for the Super Regional against Ole Miss.(Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Before the game even started, the Wildcats baseball suffered a huge loss.

Relief pitchers Randy Abshier and Gil Luna have been suspended for the Super Regional against Ole Miss.

The school did not say what led to the suspension.

The Wildcats are hosting the Rebels in a best-of-three series with a trip to the College World Series on the line. Game 1 was set to start at 6 p.m. Friday.

Abshier is 4-0 with a 1.52 ERA in 21 2/3 innings over 20 appearances. He is a sophomore from San Diego.

Luna is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in 21 1/3 innings over 14 appearances. He is a junior from Casa Grande.

