Wildcats defeat Ole Miss in Super Regionals; need one more win before heading to College World Series

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Wildcats defeated Ole Miss in a Super Regionals game on Friday night. The final score was 9-3.

Ole Miss opened the game putting up three runs on Chase Silseth in the first inning.

Jacob Berry obliterated with a runner, hitting the ball at 444 feet.

Arizona will need to win one more game before heading off to Omaha for the College World Series.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.