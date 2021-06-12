Advertise
Wildcats defeat Ole Miss in Super Regionals; need one more win before heading to College World Series

The University of Arizona Wildcats hosted a regional in the NCAA men's baseball tournament.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Wildcats defeated Ole Miss in a Super Regionals game on Friday night. The final score was 9-3.

Ole Miss opened the game putting up three runs on Chase Silseth in the first inning.

Jacob Berry obliterated with a runner, hitting the ball at 444 feet.

Arizona will need to win one more game before heading off to Omaha for the College World Series.

