Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Arizona falls to Ole Miss 12-3 in Super Regional; fight to the College World Series

(Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 11:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ole Miss found their offense and saved their season with a 12-3 win over the University of Arizona on Saturday night.

Ole Miss starter Doug Nikhazy was dynamite. He went more than five innings and stuck out 10, walked two and gave up two runs.

Meanwhile, the Rebels attacked Tucson Regional MVP Garrett Irvin right off the bat with a lead-off homer in the bottom of the first.

It got worse in the second when the Rebels scored six more to take the lead 7-0.

Arizona came back with two runs in the fourth, but Ole Miss responded in the bottom frame with three more of their own.

With the series tied at one apiece, it means Sunday night will determine who goes to Omaha for the College World Series.

First pitch is at 6 p.m., and the game will be on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Wildcat relief pitchers Randy Abshier and Gil Luna have been suspended for the Super...
Two key Wildcat players suspended for Super Regional against Ole Miss
26-year-old Lazaro Enrique Villa arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the south side.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting incident on south side
This comes as several videos have made news headlines of disruptive and aggressive passenger...
Tucson International Airport sees increase in “confrontational” behavior from passengers
35-year-old Alex Grechanin arrested after a shooting incident in Tucson.
UPDATE: Suspect identified after police say 50 to 100 shots fired in midtown
Authorities said there are two crime scenes in Willcox, one at West Airport Road and Quail...
UPDATE: Trooper injured, suspect dead following high-speed chase that ended in crash, shooting near Willcox

Latest News

The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with...
Victims of Pulse nightclub massacre remembered 5 years later
The University of Arizona Wildcats hosted a regional in the NCAA men's baseball tournament.
Wildcats defeat Ole Miss in Super Regionals; need one more win before heading to College World Series
HIKER RESCUE: Golder Ranch Fire, Northwest Fire help hiker on Linda Vista Trail
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14