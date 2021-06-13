Arizona falls to Ole Miss 12-3 in Super Regional; fight to the College World Series

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ole Miss found their offense and saved their season with a 12-3 win over the University of Arizona on Saturday night.

Ole Miss starter Doug Nikhazy was dynamite. He went more than five innings and stuck out 10, walked two and gave up two runs.

Meanwhile, the Rebels attacked Tucson Regional MVP Garrett Irvin right off the bat with a lead-off homer in the bottom of the first.

It got worse in the second when the Rebels scored six more to take the lead 7-0.

Arizona came back with two runs in the fourth, but Ole Miss responded in the bottom frame with three more of their own.

FINAL: Arizona 3, Ole Miss 12



It all comes down to tomorrow. We need you back at Hi Corbett at 6! — Arizona Baseball 🏆 (@ArizonaBaseball) June 13, 2021

With the series tied at one apiece, it means Sunday night will determine who goes to Omaha for the College World Series.

First pitch is at 6 p.m., and the game will be on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

