Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerous heat wave is here to stay through the upcoming week

KOLD 5-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 forecast
KOLD 5-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 forecast
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The hottest days of the year are here with no relief in sight as we stay above 110 degrees through the next several days. An excessive heat warning is in place through Friday night. Isolated storm chances are possible beginning Tuesday. Little to no rain is expected, but dry thunderstorms will be a concern.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

MONDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sun and clouds with a high of 113.

TUESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sun and clouds with a high of 114. 20% Storm chance over mountains.

WEDNESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sun and clouds with a high near 113. 10% storm chance over mountains.

THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high near 113. 10% storm chance over mountains.

FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high of 111. 10% storm chance over mountains.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high 111. 20% storm chance over mountains.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 109.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Lazaro Enrique Villa arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the south side.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting incident on south side
This comes as several videos have made news headlines of disruptive and aggressive passenger...
Tucson International Airport sees increase in “confrontational” behavior from passengers
Arizona Wildcat relief pitchers Randy Abshier and Gil Luna have been suspended for the Super...
Two key Wildcat players suspended for Super Regional against Ole Miss
41-year-old Roy Leo Javier Rios arrested in connection to a homicide case from February.
Suspect arrested after TPD investigates February homicide
Delta passengers and crew subdue an off-duty flight attendant on an Atlanta-bound flight.
Delta passengers, crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on flight to Atlanta

Latest News

KOLD First Alert afternoon forecast Wednesday, April 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The first heat warnings of the year have arrived. An excessive heat warning is in place through Friday night
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Two fires north of Tucson burn more than 160,000 acres; several communities returned to ‘READY’ status
The Pinnacle Fire is burning in a remote area in the Santa Teresa Wilderness northeast of Tucson.
Pinnacle Fire in Graham County grows to 2,200 acres
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JUNE 11, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning in place this weekend through next week!