FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerous heat wave is here to stay through the upcoming week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The hottest days of the year are here with no relief in sight as we stay above 110 degrees through the next several days. An excessive heat warning is in place through Friday night. Isolated storm chances are possible beginning Tuesday. Little to no rain is expected, but dry thunderstorms will be a concern.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

MONDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sun and clouds with a high of 113.

TUESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sun and clouds with a high of 114. 20% Storm chance over mountains.

WEDNESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sun and clouds with a high near 113. 10% storm chance over mountains.

THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high near 113. 10% storm chance over mountains.

FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high of 111. 10% storm chance over mountains.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high 111. 20% storm chance over mountains.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 109.

