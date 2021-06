TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department rescue deputies conducted a rescue in Bear Canyon today.

Officials say they located two hikers in their 20′s who got lost during a hike and ran out of water.

Golder Ranch also responded to assist with the rescue.

Officials say there have been four heat-related hiker rescues in the area since Wednesday.

Rescue deputies just finished a rescue in Bear Canyon. You’re not only risking your own life, but that of the rescuer coming to help. Start your hike early and try to be done by 10. Take plenty of water, know your route, and hike within your limits. Typical water areas are dry. — PCSD Search and Rescue (@PCSD_SAR) June 13, 2021

