Suspect arrested after TPD investigates February homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department has arrested a suspect who they say is connected to a homicide from February.

On February 15, 2021, just before 4:00 p.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to a welfare check in the 700 block of W. Silverlake Rd. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with obvious gunshot trauma and immediately began rendering aid utilizing their Individual First Aid Kits (IFAK). Tucson Fire personnel arrived and continued lifesaving efforts, however, the man was pronounced deceased on scene. He has been identified as 37-yearold Javier Alonzo Monge. Next of kin has been notified.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to continue the investigation. Detectives learned that Monge was in an argument with a group of individuals that were known to each other. A confrontation ensued and soon after shots were fired. Monge was seen running from the area and located in the 700 block of W. Silverlake Rd.

Probable cause was established and a warrant was obtained for 1st degree murder. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Roy Leo Javier Rios.

On June 12, 2021, Officers with the Operations West Community Response Team and Gun Crime Reduction Unit located Rios and took him into custody. Rios was booked into the Pima County Jail Adult Detention Complex on the charges of 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping.

