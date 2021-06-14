Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

10-year-old dies in South Dakota river after saving sister

Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.
Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 5:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, S.D. (AP) — Family members say a 10-year-old boy who died in the Big Sioux River in South Dakota saved one of his younger siblings who had fallen into the water.

Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.

His mother, Nicole Eufers, tells the Argus Leader that Ricky was out on the river with his dad and siblings when several fell into the river.

Eufers says Ricky jumped in to save his sister Chevelle and got her to shore, but when his father and siblings turned around, Ricky was missing.

The boy’s father, Chad Sneve, said his son was the type of boy to do anything for anyone.

~Information Release~ We unfortunately have a tragic update to the situation in Hudson. The dive team recovered the...

Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD on Saturday, June 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Roy Leo Javier Rios arrested in connection to a homicide case from February.
Suspect arrested after TPD investigates February homicide
Arizona Wildcat relief pitchers Randy Abshier and Gil Luna have been suspended for the Super...
Two key Wildcat players suspended for Super Regional against Ole Miss
Suspect detained after stabbing victim taken to hospital on south side
26-year-old Lazaro Enrique Villa arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the south side.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting incident on south side
Arizona falls to Ole Miss 12-3 in Super Regional; fight to the College World Series

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Justices defer Harvard case on race in college admissions
A new effort is underway to establish a jaguar population in Arizona and in New Mexico.
Groups call for the reintroduction of jaguars across Arizona, New Mexico
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin likens Russian crackdown to arresting Capitol rioters
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Two fires north of Tucson burn more than 160,000 acres; SR 77 closed between US 70 and Winkelman
The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important...
Novavax: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective