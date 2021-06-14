Advertise
Arizona headed to College World Series after 16-3 win over Ole Miss

The University of Arizona Wildcats hosted a regional in the NCAA men's baseball tournament.(Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona men’s baseball team is headed to the Collge World Series.

In a 16-3 defeat over Ole Miss on Sunday night, the wildcats secured their place in Omaha once again.

Arizona had a dynamite fourth inning scoring seven runs.

It will be UA’s 18th trip to the CWS and third since 2012.

The Wildcats, with four national titles overall, were runners-up in their last trip in 2016.

The CWS starts Saturday, June 19, while the best-of-three championship series is set for June 28.

