Arizona headed to College World Series after 16-3 win over Ole Miss
Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona men’s baseball team is headed to the Collge World Series.
In a 16-3 defeat over Ole Miss on Sunday night, the wildcats secured their place in Omaha once again.
Arizona had a dynamite fourth inning scoring seven runs.
It will be UA’s 18th trip to the CWS and third since 2012.
The Wildcats, with four national titles overall, were runners-up in their last trip in 2016.
The CWS starts Saturday, June 19, while the best-of-three championship series is set for June 28.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.