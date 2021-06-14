Advertise
D-backs GM Hazen takes physical leave, wife battling cancer

Mike Hazen, 45, has been the GM of the Diamondbacks since 2016.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen is taking a physical leave of absence from the team while his wife Nicole is dealing with brain cancer.

Hazen says he will continue to consult regularly with assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye, who will take over day-to-day baseball operations. The 45-year-old Hazen has been the GM of the Diamondbacks since 2016.

Hazen’s wife Nicole has been battling a brain tumor for more than a year. The couple has four sons.

“First off, what I want to say, is that Nicole is doing OK,” Hazen said. “She’s grinding along. But being realistic about the journey we’re on right now, knowing what my job demands, and knowing the most important thing to me, this is demanding a percentage of my time that’s starting to creep into the ability for me to do (my job) here physically.”

Later he added: “I had to be honest about where I needed to be physically more often than not.”

Diamondbacks president Derrick Hall said he supports Hazen’s decision and is glad Hazen is taking time to be with his family. Hazen and Hall said there is no timetable for the GM’s return.

