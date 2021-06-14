FIRST ALERT FORECAST: excessive heat warning in place all week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The hottest days of the year are here with no relief in sight as we stay above 110 degrees through the next week. An excessive heat warning is in place through Saturday night. Isolated storm chances are possible beginning Tuesday. Little to no rain is expected, but lightning will be a concern.

MONDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Some afternoon clouds with a high of 113.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sun and clouds with a high of 114. 10% storm chance over mountains.

WEDNESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sun and clouds with a high near 113. 10% storm chance over mountains.

THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high near 113. 10% storm chance over mountains.

FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high of 111. 10% storm chance over mountains.

SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high 110. 10% storm chance over mountains.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 108.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.