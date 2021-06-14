Advertise
Missing Texas man’s car found abandoned near Grand Canyon’s South Rim

Lyons is a white man, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 177 pounds with has brown hair and brown eyes.(Source: National Park Service)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Park Service (NPS) is searching for a missing Texas man who was last seen on Thursday near Tusayan, Arizona.

Officials say 49-year-old Charles Lyon from Tyler, Texas, was last seen at the Best Western Hotel in Tusayan on June 10. His car was found abandoned at the South Rim near Desert View Drive and Lipan Point on Friday.

Lyons reportedly was traveling by himself, and it’s unknown what type of gear he has with him.

According to a news release, Lyons is a white man, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 177 pounds with has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Lyons may have been wearing when he went missing.

The Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone with information about Lyons to call or text NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) at 888-653-0009.

