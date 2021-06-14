Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

MONSOON 2021: Staying safe from threats during the rainy season

Lightning, flooding, blowing dust, large hail and even tornadoes are all possible during Monsoon.
Lightning, flooding, blowing dust, large hail and even tornadoes are all possible during Monsoon.
By Stephanie Waldref
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon storms can bring many threats to the deserts of southern Arizona.

Frequent lightning, heavy rain and flooding, strong winds and blowing dust, large hail, even tornadoes, are all possible.

Now the first one, frequent lightning.

It can be very dangerous, even deadly.

If you hear thunder or see lightning, it’s important to move indoors, stay away from windows, and do not get in the shower.

If you’re still outdoors, do not stand under trees.

It’s important to wait it out, for at least 30 minutes until you heard that last rumble or saw that last strike of lightning.

Heavy rain is also something that we see all too often with Monsoon storms, and flooding can be very very dangerous.

Six inches of fast-moving water is all it takes for you to be swept away. More than 12 inches of moving water can carry away a small car, and 18-24 inches can carry away most SUVs and trucks.

It doesn’t take a lot of water to move things. Always remember to “turn around, don’t drown.”

Strong winds and blowing dust are also a concern.

If you find yourself in a dust storm it is really important to be safe in your car.

You should pull off the road as far as possible, stop the car, turn off your lights, set your emergency brake, take your foot off the brake pedal and close all vents so you’re not breathing in that dust.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Monday, June 14.
Tucson police investigate shooting in midtown Tucson
41-year-old Roy Leo Javier Rios arrested in connection to a homicide case from February.
Suspect arrested after TPD investigates February homicide
Suspect detained after stabbing victim taken to hospital on south side
Arizona Wildcat relief pitchers Randy Abshier and Gil Luna have been suspended for the Super...
Two key Wildcat players suspended for Super Regional against Ole Miss
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Gila County Sheriff recommends ‘GO’ evacuation status for El Capitan area southeast of Globe; SR 77 closed between US 70 and Winkelman

Latest News

Gov. Doug Ducey said the state will “invest $100 million to combat and prevent wildfires, equip...
State legislature to host special session to address wildfires
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, JUNE 14, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat warning in place all week... chance for storms develops.
TEP is asking customers to conserve power from 3-7 p.m. this week as southern Arizona suffers...
TEP asks customers to conserve power during heat wave hitting southern Arizona
A sign warns drivers ahead of potential flooding danger. Motorists should remember to always...
City preps for monsoon, urges people to prepare despite lackluster rains in past
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, JUNE 14, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, JUNE 14, 2021