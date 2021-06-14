MONSOON 2021: Staying safe from threats during the rainy season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon storms can bring many threats to the deserts of southern Arizona.

Frequent lightning, heavy rain and flooding, strong winds and blowing dust, large hail, even tornadoes, are all possible.

Now the first one, frequent lightning.

It can be very dangerous, even deadly.

If you hear thunder or see lightning, it’s important to move indoors, stay away from windows, and do not get in the shower.

If you’re still outdoors, do not stand under trees.

It’s important to wait it out, for at least 30 minutes until you heard that last rumble or saw that last strike of lightning.

Heavy rain is also something that we see all too often with Monsoon storms, and flooding can be very very dangerous.

Six inches of fast-moving water is all it takes for you to be swept away. More than 12 inches of moving water can carry away a small car, and 18-24 inches can carry away most SUVs and trucks.

It doesn’t take a lot of water to move things. Always remember to “turn around, don’t drown.”

Strong winds and blowing dust are also a concern.

If you find yourself in a dust storm it is really important to be safe in your car.

You should pull off the road as far as possible, stop the car, turn off your lights, set your emergency brake, take your foot off the brake pedal and close all vents so you’re not breathing in that dust.

