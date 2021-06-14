Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: Car plows into protesters in Minnesota, killing 1

A vehicle shows damage early Monday morning after a protester was struck and killed in Uptown.
A vehicle shows damage early Monday morning after a protester was struck and killed in Uptown.(Source: KARE/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 3:39 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A woman was killed and two others were injured after being struck by a car during a protest in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood, police said Monday.

The suspect was pulled from his car by protesters after the 11:39 p.m. Sunday crash and is now in custody and being treated for injuries at a hospital, police said on Twitter. Police did not say how the man was hurt or give the extent of his injuries. His motive was not immediately known.

There had been ongoing protests in Uptown since the June 3 shooting of Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old father of three, by members of a federal U.S. Marshals Service task force.

Authorities have said Smith, a Black man who was wanted on a weapons violation, fired a gun before deputies fatally shot him in Minneapolis, a city on edge since George Floyd’s death more than a year ago under an officer’s knee and the more recent fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in a nearby suburb.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest Smith on a warrant for allegedly being a felon in possession of a gun, authorities said. The Marshals Service said in a statement that Smith, who was in a parked vehicle, didn’t comply with law enforcement and “produced a handgun resulting in task force members firing upon the subject.”

Smith died at the scene. State investigators said Smith’s passenger, a 27-year-old woman, was treated for injuries from glass debris. The woman, however, said she never saw a gun on Smith or in the vehicle, her attorneys said last week — contradicting investigators’ claims about Smith’s actions.

There has been tension between police and residents since the deaths of Floyd, a Black man who died last year after he was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis officers, and Wright, a Black motorist who was fatally shot in April by an officer in the nearby suburb of Brooklyn Center.

___

This story has been updated to correct the name of the neighborhood to Uptown, not Upton.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Roy Leo Javier Rios arrested in connection to a homicide case from February.
Suspect arrested after TPD investigates February homicide
Arizona Wildcat relief pitchers Randy Abshier and Gil Luna have been suspended for the Super...
Two key Wildcat players suspended for Super Regional against Ole Miss
Suspect detained after stabbing victim taken to hospital on south side
26-year-old Lazaro Enrique Villa arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the south side.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting incident on south side
Arizona falls to Ole Miss 12-3 in Super Regional; fight to the College World Series

Latest News

The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important...
Novavax: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Justices consider Harvard case on race in college admissions
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden at NATO: Ready to talk China, Russia and soothe allies
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
8 hurt as vehicle crashes into crowd at Texas race track