Recruiting, retaining wildland firefighters an ongoing issue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As numerous wildfires rage across the west, recruiting and retaining firefighters is an ongoing issue, according to a wildland firefighter association.

This year’s wildfire season kicked off with an intense start. The Bureau of Land Management said the fire risk in Arizona will soon hit a critical point

“The weather over the next week is going to be extreme with regards to heat, dryness and potential for dry lightning,” said Dolores Garcia, the Arizona public affairs specialist for the Bureau of Land Management.

Having sufficient manpower to fight these fires is vital.

“They’re leaving in droves for better pay and benefits. It’s as simple as that,” said Casey Judd, the President of the Federal Wildland Fire Services Association.

The FWFSA said firefighters need more competitive wages.

“We hear this rhetorical commentary from Congress every year about pay disparities and so forth, but we are still waiting to see what happens,” he said.

To put it into context, a wildland firefighter’s salary ranges from $26,000-49,000, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Tucson Fire Department’s starting salary is nearly $46,000. Judd said the wage difference often motivates federal crews to work for local or state agencies instead.

He said morale for wildland firefighters is low.

“We have members in 45 states who occupy nearly every fire position in all five land management agencies, so we have a wealth of information from the field,” Judd said.

He said improving pay and giving wildland firefighters recognition for their work would make a world of difference. Fire officials said up to 90 percent of wildfires are human-caused, which is why they’re asking the community to do their part to prevent fires from happening.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.