Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Reginald Bolding announces bid for Arizona secretary of state

The Democrat has represented District 27 in the Arizona House since 2015 and is currently the...
The Democrat has represented District 27 in the Arizona House since 2015 and is currently the House minority leader.(Source: Reginald Bolding's campaign)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona legislator Reginald Bolding announced Monday that he is running to become Arizona’s next secretary of state. The Democrat has represented District 27 in the Arizona House since 2015 and is currently the House minority leader.

The secretary of state is Arizona’s chief election official. Katie Hobbs, also a Democrat, has held office since 2019. She replaced Republican Michele Reagan.

Former Maricopa County recorder Adrian Fontes, a Democrat announced his candidacy last week. Two Republicans have also entered the race, Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita and Rep. Mark Finchem.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Roy Leo Javier Rios arrested in connection to a homicide case from February.
Suspect arrested after TPD investigates February homicide
A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Monday, June 14.
Tucson police investigate shooting in midtown Tucson
Suspect detained after stabbing victim taken to hospital on south side
Arizona Wildcat relief pitchers Randy Abshier and Gil Luna have been suspended for the Super...
Two key Wildcat players suspended for Super Regional against Ole Miss
26-year-old Lazaro Enrique Villa arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the south side.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting incident on south side

Latest News

The Bureau of Land Management said the fire risk in Arizona will soon hit a critical point
Recruiting, retaining wildland firefighters an ongoing issue
As numerous wildfires rage across the west, recruiting and retaining firefighters is an ongoing...
Recruiting, retaining wildland firefighters an ongoing issue
KOLD News at 6 a.m. Monday, June 14
KOLD News at 6 a.m. Monday, June 14
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Monday, June 14.
Tucson police investigate shooting in midtown Tucson