Reginald Bolding announces bid for Arizona secretary of state

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona legislator Reginald Bolding announced Monday that he is running to become Arizona’s next secretary of state. The Democrat has represented District 27 in the Arizona House since 2015 and is currently the House minority leader.

Today, I’m announcing my run to be your next Secretary of State. I’ve been on the front lines of fighting for our democracy for years and, with your support, I’m just getting started. Join our team: https://t.co/zgbSa7JBVU pic.twitter.com/s7viI3LVyp — Reginald Bolding (@reginaldbolding) June 14, 2021

The secretary of state is Arizona’s chief election official. Katie Hobbs, also a Democrat, has held office since 2019. She replaced Republican Michele Reagan.

Former Maricopa County recorder Adrian Fontes, a Democrat announced his candidacy last week. Two Republicans have also entered the race, Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita and Rep. Mark Finchem.

