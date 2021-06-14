Suspect detained after stabbing victim taken to hospital on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on the south side this afternoon.

Officers responded to a stabbing call near Benson Highway and Park Avenue and located a juvenile male with trauma consistent with the report.

He was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was detained and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.