TPD working active shooting scene in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuscon Police are asking residents to avoid the area of Country Club just south of Fort Lowell due to reports of gunfire in the area.

Upon arrival, officers from Operations Division Midtown found an adult male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

🚨🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨🚨



N. Country Club Rd between E. Glenn St. and E. Fort Lowell Rd. is shutdown.



Officers from Operations Division Midtown are investigating a reported shooting. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/kerfOnGehR — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) June 14, 2021

As of 9:30 a.m., the scene is still active and TPD does not have a suspect in custody.

