TPD working active shooting scene in midtown Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuscon Police are asking residents to avoid the area of Country Club just south of Fort Lowell due to reports of gunfire in the area.

Upon arrival, officers from Operations Division Midtown found an adult male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 9:30 a.m., the scene is still active and TPD does not have a suspect in custody.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

