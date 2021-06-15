Driver injured in tractor-trailer fire on I-10
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A tractor-trailer driver was injured during a fire on eastbound I-10 near Sunset Road on Tuesday morning, June 15.
According to the Northwest Fire District, the driver suffered a burn injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The driver’s condition was not released.
Traffic on eastbound I-10 was backed up while crews worked to extinguish the fire.
