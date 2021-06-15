Advertise
Driver injured in tractor-trailer fire on I-10

A tractor-trailer burns near the Sunset Road exit on eastbound I-10 Tuesday, June 15. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of a burn injury.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A tractor-trailer driver was injured during a fire on eastbound I-10 near Sunset Road on Tuesday morning, June 15.

According to the Northwest Fire District, the driver suffered a burn injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver’s condition was not released.

Traffic on eastbound I-10 was backed up while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

