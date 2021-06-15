Driver injured in tractor-trailer fire on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A tractor-trailer driver was injured during a fire on eastbound I-10 near Sunset Road on Tuesday morning, June 15.

Crews just extinguished a semi-truck fire on I-10 EB near Sunset Rd. Driver suffered burn injury, transported for treatment.



Lane restrictions have caused delays. Please use caution with first responders in the area, crews should be wrapping up soon. pic.twitter.com/ZACkS8IayN — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) June 15, 2021

According to the Northwest Fire District, the driver suffered a burn injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver’s condition was not released.

Traffic on eastbound I-10 was backed up while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

