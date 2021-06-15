FACT FINDERS: How Novavax differs from other COVID-19 vaccines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new coronavirus vaccine could be available soon.

Novavax said it will submit for FDA Emergency Use Authorization in a few months. The vaccine is very different from the others available.

According to Yale Medicine, some of the other vaccines get your body to make parts of the virus that eventually trigger an immune response.

The Novavax vaccine already has the spike protein of the virus but it cannot cause the actual disease. When injected, it too creates an immune response.

However, University of Arizona Immunobiologist Deepta Bhattacharya said that’s not the only thing that makes the Novavax vaccine different.

”I would love to see that vaccine here, it’s much more easily stored and transported, it would make it a lot easier to get that type of vaccine out to the rest of the world as well,” he said.

Bhattacharya said the side effects reported so far seem to be less frequent compared with the other vaccines.

Some of the reactions noted with Novavax are pain at the injection site, headache and fatigue. Novavax is two doses, 21 days apart.

