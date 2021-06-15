FIRST ALERT FORECAST: excessive heat warning marches on...

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Excessive Heat Warning continues for southern Arizona through Saturday. High temps will reach dangerous levels of 109 to 115 most of the week. Today is the first day of Monsoon 2021 and we’ll see early monsoonal moisture moving in to mid-levels, continuing the rest of week. Chance for showers and storms is a low 10 to 20% with dry lighting, little rain, gusty outflow winds expected.

TUESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sun and clouds with a high of 114. 10% storm chance.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sun and clouds with a high near 113. 10% storm chance.

THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high near 113. 10% storm chance.

FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high of 112. 10% storm chance.

SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high 111. 10% storm chance.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 107.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 106.

