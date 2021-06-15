Free sandbags available for Oro Valley residents at Naranja Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon officially began Tuesday, June 15, and at least one agency in southern Arizona is offering free sandbags.

KOLD will continue to update this story as more locations open up. If you know of any in your area, please let us know by emailing desk@kold.com.

Oro Valley

Sandbags can be picked up at Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive, through Sept. 30.

Due to limited supplies, only town residents are eligible and there is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.

At Naranja Park, follow the signs to the area known as the “Christmas tree recycling lot,” just north of the archery range.

Residents will need to bag and load their own sandbags. Anyone who needs assistance can make an appointment with town staff to pick up pre-bagged sand at a designated time. To book your appointment, please contact staff at Stormwater Utility at 520-229-4850 or PW@orovalleyaz.gov .

Tucson

The city of Tucson said sandbags will eventually be available at Hi Corbet. The city did not give a start date, but said it would be a few days ahead of the first forecasted storm.

