Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Gov. Ducey issues executive order to prevent mandatory vaccinations at state universities

One day after Arizona State University released its vaccination and facemask policy for the...
One day after Arizona State University released its vaccination and facemask policy for the upcoming school year, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order to stop it.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One day after Arizona State University released its vaccination and facemask policy for the upcoming school year, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order to stop it.

On Monday, ASU said it would require students to be fully vaccinated two weeks ahead of the first day of class Aug. 19. The school also said students would be required to show proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated students were going to be subjected to daily health checks, twice-weekly testing and be required to wear face cover in all indoor and outdoor spaces on campus.

Ducey’s EO will likely remove any of those stipulations unless ASU takes it to court.

KOLD News 13 reached out to the University of Arizona about its vaccination plans for the upcoming school year but has not heard back.

Ducey’s order states “students cannot be mandated to take the vaccine or submit vaccination documents. Students also cannot be mandated to be tested or wear masks in order to participate in learning.”

The EO, which can be read HERE, has exemptions for students participating in medical or clinical training

“The vaccine works, and we encourage Arizonans to take it,” Ducey said.”But it is a choice and we need to keep it that way. Public education is a public right, and taxpayers are paying for it. We need to make our public universities available for students to return to learning. They have already missed out on too much learning. From K-12 to higher education, Arizona is supporting in-person learning.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Monday, June 14.
Tucson police investigate shooting in midtown Tucson
Monsoon 2020 was one of the driest on record. The outlook for 2021 is still up in the air.
MONSOON 2021: Here’s what we can expect this year!
TEP is asking customers to conserve power from 3-7 p.m. this week as southern Arizona suffers...
TEP asks customers to conserve power during heat wave hitting southern Arizona
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Telegraph Fire grows to 123,078 acres; SR 77 closed between US 70 and Winkelman
First Alert Action Days: Dangerous heat forecast in southern Arizona

Latest News

Congressional leaders hold a moment of silence in remembrance of the nearly 600,000 who have...
US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll
The Winchester Fire burns in the Winchester Mountains west of Willcox on Tuesday, June 15.
Lightning sparks fire in Cochise County’s Winchester Mountains
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will move forward with investigations of the Jan. 6...
Pelosi says House to move forward with Jan. 6 investigations
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
Southwest Airlines flights disrupted for second day in a row