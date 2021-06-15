Gov. Ducey issues executive order to prevent mandatory vaccinations at state universities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One day after Arizona State University released its vaccination and facemask policy for the upcoming school year, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order to stop it.

On Monday, ASU said it would require students to be fully vaccinated two weeks ahead of the first day of class Aug. 19. The school also said students would be required to show proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated students were going to be subjected to daily health checks, twice-weekly testing and be required to wear face cover in all indoor and outdoor spaces on campus.

Ducey’s EO will likely remove any of those stipulations unless ASU takes it to court.

KOLD News 13 reached out to the University of Arizona about its vaccination plans for the upcoming school year but has not heard back.

Ducey’s order states “students cannot be mandated to take the vaccine or submit vaccination documents. Students also cannot be mandated to be tested or wear masks in order to participate in learning.”

The EO, which can be read HERE, has exemptions for students participating in medical or clinical training

“The vaccine works, and we encourage Arizonans to take it,” Ducey said.”But it is a choice and we need to keep it that way. Public education is a public right, and taxpayers are paying for it. We need to make our public universities available for students to return to learning. They have already missed out on too much learning. From K-12 to higher education, Arizona is supporting in-person learning.”

