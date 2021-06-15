Lightning sparks fire in Cochise County’s Winchester Mountains

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Large air tankers were ordered to northern Cochise County on Tuesday, June 15, to battle a wildfire that was sparked by lightning overnight.

#WinchesterFire, est. 500 acres. Large air tankers ordered to help protect values at risk on N/W sides, incl. wind turbines. Fire started by lightning strike overnight in Winchester Mts., approx. 12 mi. W. #Willcox. Smoke visible from I-10. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/eG0eqrvNjU — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 15, 2021

According to Arizona State Forestry, the Winchester Fire has scorched an estimated 500 acres in the Winchester Mountains, about 12 miles west of Willcox.

The tankers were called in to protect values to the northwest of the fire, including wind turbines.

Smoke from the Winchester Fire is visible from I-10.

