Lightning sparks fire in Cochise County’s Winchester Mountains

The Winchester Fire burns in the Winchester Mountains west of Willcox on Tuesday, June 15.
The Winchester Fire burns in the Winchester Mountains west of Willcox on Tuesday, June 15.(Arizona State Forestry)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILLCOX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Large air tankers were ordered to northern Cochise County on Tuesday, June 15, to battle a wildfire that was sparked by lightning overnight.

According to Arizona State Forestry, the Winchester Fire has scorched an estimated 500 acres in the Winchester Mountains, about 12 miles west of Willcox.

The tankers were called in to protect values to the northwest of the fire, including wind turbines.

Smoke from the Winchester Fire is visible from I-10.

