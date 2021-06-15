MONSOON 2021: Here’s what we can expect this year!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The updated outlook for Monsoon 2021 is in.
The climate prediction center is showing equal chances for a good majority of the state for average, above average or below-average rainfall.
There is a small portion of the state that is forecast to have below-average rainfall.
But if we take a step back, a big chunk of the western part of the United States is expecting below-average rainfall.
This is a bit different from the early outlooks that came out weeks ago.
The eastern third of Arizona has about a 30-40% chance for below-average rainfall during Monsoon.
The western third of the state has equal chances of average, above average or below-average rainfall.
That may seem fairly non-committal, but the climate prediction center is certain of one thing -- above-average temperatures can be expected through the end of September.
We are expecting the rain to start a little bit earlier than normal and some of those thunderstorms will get going by the end of June.
Usually, we have to wait until July 3 or 4 for those storms to develop.
