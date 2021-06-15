MONSOON 2021: Here’s what we can expect this year!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The updated outlook for Monsoon 2021 is in.

The climate prediction center is showing equal chances for a good majority of the state for average, above average or below-average rainfall.

There is a small portion of the state that is forecast to have below-average rainfall.

But if we take a step back, a big chunk of the western part of the United States is expecting below-average rainfall.

This is a bit different from the early outlooks that came out weeks ago.

The eastern third of Arizona has about a 30-40% chance for below-average rainfall during Monsoon.

The western third of the state has equal chances of average, above average or below-average rainfall.

That may seem fairly non-committal, but the climate prediction center is certain of one thing -- above-average temperatures can be expected through the end of September.

We are expecting the rain to start a little bit earlier than normal and some of those thunderstorms will get going by the end of June.

Usually, we have to wait until July 3 or 4 for those storms to develop.

