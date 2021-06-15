Advertise
More than $20 million in rental assistance still available in Tucson, Pima County

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than $20 million in rental assistance is still available to residents in Tucson and Pima County.

According to the Community Investment Corporation, the program can help pay for up to a year in back rent and three months’ advance pay.

The CIC said qualifications include income, housing instability and financial crisis due to the pandemic. More information on the program is available at https://tucsonpimaep.com/

The Tucson Pima Eviction Prevention Program has already distributed more than $8 million in rent and utility assistance with another $5 million being held for tenants who are working with case managers.

The CIC said it hopes landlords and property managers will give tenants a chance to apply for and receive the funding.

“While we understand landlords are in a difficult position, we encourage patience and participation,” said CIC Executive Director Danny Knee. “The situation is better for everyone when landlords and property managers are made whole, and tenants’ housing is stabilized. There are over 11 agencies and 73 individuals working weekly to process cases and get funding to those who are in arrears.”

The CDC’s eviction moratorium is set to expire June 30, and it will likely not be extended.

That could mean a wave of evictions by mid-summer.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

