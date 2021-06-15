Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police investigate overnight homicide on Tucson’s west side

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man near the intersection of South Greasewood...
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man near the intersection of South Greasewood Road and West San Juan Trail just after midnight on Tuesday, June 15.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Tucson’s west side just after midnight on Tuesday, June 14.

According to a TPD news release, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man near the intersection of South Greasewood Road and West San Juan Trail, which is near Starr Pass and La Cholla boulevards.

The man, who had obvious signs of trauma, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.

No suspects are in custody.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Monday, June 14.
Tucson police investigate shooting in midtown Tucson
Monsoon 2020 was one of the driest on record. The outlook for 2021 is still up in the air.
MONSOON 2021: Here’s what we can expect this year!
TEP is asking customers to conserve power from 3-7 p.m. this week as southern Arizona suffers...
TEP asks customers to conserve power during heat wave hitting southern Arizona
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Telegraph Fire grows to 123,078 acres; SR 77 closed between US 70 and Winkelman
First Alert Action Days: Dangerous heat forecast in southern Arizona

Latest News

The Winchester Fire burns in the Winchester Mountains west of Willcox on Tuesday, June 15.
UPDATE: Winchester Fire burns around 1,000 acres in Cochise County
In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media at the...
MLB threatens pitchers with 10-game bans for altering balls
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will move forward with investigations of the Jan. 6...
Military defends Jan. 6 response as House steps up probes
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
Southwest Airlines ‘resuming normal operations’ after technical issues