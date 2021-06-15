Police investigate overnight homicide on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Tucson’s west side just after midnight on Tuesday, June 14.

According to a TPD news release, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man near the intersection of South Greasewood Road and West San Juan Trail, which is near Starr Pass and La Cholla boulevards.

The man, who had obvious signs of trauma, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.

No suspects are in custody.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

No further information was immediately available.

