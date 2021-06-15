Police: Sierra Vista man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista man is facing allegations of sexual exploitation of a minor after his arrest on Monday, June 14.

According to information from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 50-year-old Scott May was booked into Cochise County Jail on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police detectives served a search warrant with special agents with Homeland Security Investigations at a residence in the 200 block of Sheila Lane and recovered evidence related to the investigation.

Police had received a tip that illicit images allegedly were transferred online through an IP address associated with the residence.

Anyone with information relevant to this type of case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.

