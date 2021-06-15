Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: Sierra Vista man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

Scott May
Scott May(Sierra Vista Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista man is facing allegations of sexual exploitation of a minor after his arrest on Monday, June 14.

According to information from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 50-year-old Scott May was booked into Cochise County Jail on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police detectives served a search warrant with special agents with Homeland Security Investigations at a residence in the 200 block of Sheila Lane and recovered evidence related to the investigation.

Police had received a tip that illicit images allegedly were transferred online through an IP address associated with the residence.

Anyone with information relevant to this type of case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Monday, June 14.
Tucson police investigate shooting in midtown Tucson
Monsoon 2020 was one of the driest on record. The outlook for 2021 is still up in the air.
MONSOON 2021: Here’s what we can expect this year!
TEP is asking customers to conserve power from 3-7 p.m. this week as southern Arizona suffers...
TEP asks customers to conserve power during heat wave hitting southern Arizona
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Telegraph Fire grows to 123,078 acres; SR 77 closed between US 70 and Winkelman
First Alert Action Days: Dangerous heat forecast in southern Arizona

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
Southwest Airlines flights disrupted for second day in a row
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Telegraph Fire grows to 123,078 acres; SR 77 closed between US 70 and Winkelman
Arizona audit of 2020 election hits hand-count milestone
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 423 new cases of COVID-19; 17,779 total deaths