Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pregnant Georgia woman stabbed, forcing emergency c-section to deliver baby four months premature

By Jon Shirek
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (WXIA) - A Georgia woman and her newborn are basking in the show of support from her community after she was the victim of a shocking attack earlier this month.

Valerie Kasper remembers every detail of the attack that happened in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven.

“It’s in my head, and I’m constantly seeing it,” Kasper said from the hospital.

She was five months pregnant and walking with her 3-year-old son Benjamin when the attack occurred.

Police accuse Christopher Jones of attacking Kasper by stabbing her in her back and stomach. He has since been arrested.

Kasper’s wounds were so severe that doctors had to perform an emergency c-section to deliver Benjamin’s brother, Theodore, four months premature.

“It’s amazing to me that I got stabbed four times and nothing was destroyed,” Kasper said. “He didn’t hit the baby. He didn’t hit the womb at all. It’s just a miracle.”

Kasper praised police officers for their actions following the stabbing.

“It’s a huge relief that monster is not on the street doing this to other pregnant women walking with their 3-year-olds,” Kasper said.

Her newborn is getting stronger as the family has received support from people donating to online fundraisers.

“It’s unbelievable. It makes me really feel grateful for every moment of my life now,” Kasper said. “Not that I was ungrateful before, but perhaps we take life for granted in moments.”

Kasper expects to leave the hospital soon, but her newborn son will remain in intensive care.

Copyright 2021 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Monday, June 14.
Tucson police investigate shooting in midtown Tucson
Monsoon 2020 was one of the driest on record. The outlook for 2021 is still up in the air.
MONSOON 2021: Here’s what we can expect this year!
TEP is asking customers to conserve power from 3-7 p.m. this week as southern Arizona suffers...
TEP asks customers to conserve power during heat wave hitting southern Arizona
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Gila County Sheriff recommends ‘GO’ evacuation status for El Capitan area southeast of Globe; SR 77 closed between US 70 and Winkelman
First Alert Action Days: Dangerous heat forecast in southern Arizona

Latest News

The Pinnacle Fire is burning in a remote area in the Santa Teresa Wilderness northeast of Tucson.
UPDATE: Pinnacle Fire grows to 14,487 acres, no containment
Cpl. Chris Sagan conducts a maintenance check on a Beretta M9 pistol at III Marine...
US military guns keep vanishing, some used in street crimes
As the pace of U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations continues to slow down, there's continued concern for...
COVID cases drop in states with high vaccine rates
Biden preparing intensely for Putin's tactics with aides and allies.
Biden arrives in Geneva for highly anticipated Putin meeting
Redrawing political battle lines will setup Congressional face-off in West Virginia
Redrawing political battle lines will setup Congressional face-off in West Virginia