Tucson police ask for help finding missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers from the Tucson Police Department are asking for your help in finding a missing man.

According to police, 85-year-old Reuben Peraza Benavidez was last seen about 9 a.m. Monday, June 14, when he left his home in the 800 block of W. Calle De Casas Lindas, near Valencia Road and I-19.

Benavidez is 5-foot-6, 170 pounds.

Please call 911 if he is located.

