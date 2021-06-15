Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson police ask for help finding missing vulnerable adult

Reuben Peraza Benavidez
Reuben Peraza Benavidez(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers from the Tucson Police Department are asking for your help in finding a missing man.

According to police, 85-year-old Reuben Peraza Benavidez was last seen about 9 a.m. Monday, June 14, when he left his home in the 800 block of W. Calle De Casas Lindas, near Valencia Road and I-19.

Benavidez is 5-foot-6, 170 pounds.

Please call 911 if he is located.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Monday, June 14.
Tucson police investigate shooting in midtown Tucson
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Gila County Sheriff recommends ‘GO’ evacuation status for El Capitan area southeast of Globe; SR 77 closed between US 70 and Winkelman
Monsoon 2020 was one of the driest on record. The outlook for 2021 is still up in the air.
MONSOON 2021: Here’s what we can expect this year!
TEP is asking customers to conserve power from 3-7 p.m. this week as southern Arizona suffers...
TEP asks customers to conserve power during heat wave hitting southern Arizona
The University of Arizona Wildcats hosted a regional in the NCAA men's baseball tournament.
Arizona headed to College World Series after 16-3 win over Ole Miss

Latest News

Contest challenges students to solve AZ’s water problems
Contest challenges students to solve Arizona’s water problems
Contest challenges students to solve AZ’s water problems
Contest challenges students to solve AZ’s water problems
Monsoon 2020 was one of the driest on record. The outlook for 2021 is still up in the air.
MONSOON 2021: Here’s what we can expect this year!
The Monsoon can be disruptive, destructive and dangerous. But it is important for life in the...
MONSOON 2021: Storms crucial to sustaining life in desert