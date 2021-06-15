UPDATE: Winchester Fire burns around 1,000 acres in Cochise County

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Winchester Fire in Cochise County has burned around 1,000 acres as of Tuesday, June 15.

According to Arizona State Forestry, the fire was sparked by lightning late Monday in the Winchester Mountains, about 12 miles west of Willcox.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, the heavy air tankers brought in to battle the blaze have been grounded due to weather conditions.

Officials said smoke from the fire was visible from Interstate 10.

