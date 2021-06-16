Body camera video released after suspect dies in officer-involved shooting on east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department released body camera video of a deadly officer-involved shooting from June 4, 2021 at Jesse Owens Park.

Just after 8 p.m. that night, an officer was waved down by a woman who said she was threatened by a man with a knife.

With the support of the TPD Air Unit, officers located the suspect, 45-year-old Raymond Edwards, near the far west end of the park displaying a sharp-edged weapon. Officers verbally contacted Edwards and gave him multiple commands to drop the weapon, but say he refused. Officers continued to speak with Edwards until they say he began advancing towards them with the weapon in his hand. Two officers then discharged their firearms, striking Edwards.

Officers say Edwards died at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

