Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Body camera video released after suspect dies in officer-involved shooting on east side

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department released body camera video of a deadly officer-involved shooting from June 4, 2021 at Jesse Owens Park.

Just after 8 p.m. that night, an officer was waved down by a woman who said she was threatened by a man with a knife.

With the support of the TPD Air Unit, officers located the suspect, 45-year-old Raymond Edwards, near the far west end of the park displaying a sharp-edged weapon. Officers verbally contacted Edwards and gave him multiple commands to drop the weapon, but say he refused. Officers continued to speak with Edwards until they say he began advancing towards them with the weapon in his hand. Two officers then discharged their firearms, striking Edwards.

Officers say Edwards died at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monsoon 2020 was one of the driest on record. The outlook for 2021 is still up in the air.
MONSOON 2021: Here’s what we can expect this year!
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man near the intersection of South Greasewood...
Police investigate overnight homicide on Tucson’s west side
Authorities are looking for the driver of this silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra, which was allegedly...
Tucson Police searching for vehicle connected to fatal crash
The University of Arizona's Dean of Students Office has stripped Pi Kappa Alpha of its...
Fraternity loses recognition over alleged infractions at University of Arizona
A man was shot at a convenience store in Tucson late Tuesday, June 15.
One shot at convenience store on North Wilmot Road

Latest News

The Juneteenth flag, commemorating the day that slavery ended in the U.S., flies in Omaha,...
Tucson to hold in-person and virtual Juneteenth celebrations this weekend
New fire breaks out near Helvetia mine
Crews responding to brush fire in Santa Rita Mountains
The Tucson Police Department said Joshua Lee Moore, 33, was armed with a handgun when he was...
Tucson Police Department releases body camera video of officer-involved shooting in midtown
The Tucson Police Department has released the critical incident video from a fatal...
GRAPHIC: Tucson Police release video from fatal officer-involved shooting on Prince Road