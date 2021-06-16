Crews responding to brush fire in Santa Rita Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new brushfire has sparked Wednesday, June 16.

The fire is near Helvetia in the Santa Cruz Mountains, and multiple crews are on scene.

Air attack has begun on the Heavy Fire just north of Helvetia pic.twitter.com/rgemyygYZO — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) June 16, 2021

Green Valley Fire District crews said it is “hot and it’s growing” and an “air attack has begun.”

The fire is on state lands. No word yet on evacuations or the cause of the blaze.

