Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

DES announces utility assistance for residents in southern Arizona

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) is announcing another opportunity for Arizona renters to receive assistance on their utility bills.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) allows renters statewide to apply for assistance on their past due and future utility bills. At first, only twelve rural counties were eligible for the program.

Now the program is opening to families in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma Counties.

DES announces Rental Assistance Program for families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic

“As Arizona returns stronger, many households continue to face hardships as they recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DES Director Michael Wisehart. “The expansion of DES ERAP Utility Assistance will help to ensure Arizonans can remain cool, comfortable and safe in their residences.”

Renters will need to provide a copy of each utility bill they are seeking assistance with and answer a few questions. Utilities covered by ERAP include electricity, gas, propane, water and wastewater, sewer, and garbage collection.

Residents can also apply for assistance through their local jurisdiction as well as through their local Community Action Agency.

CLICK HERE to apply for ERAP.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monsoon 2020 was one of the driest on record. The outlook for 2021 is still up in the air.
MONSOON 2021: Here’s what we can expect this year!
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man near the intersection of South Greasewood...
Police investigate overnight homicide on Tucson’s west side
Authorities are looking for the driver of this silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra, which was allegedly...
Tucson Police searching for vehicle connected to fatal crash
TEP is asking customers to conserve power from 3-7 p.m. this week as southern Arizona suffers...
TEP asks customers to conserve power during heat wave hitting southern Arizona
One day after Arizona State University released its vaccination and facemask policy for the...
Gov. Ducey issues executive order to prevent mandatory vaccinations at state universities

Latest News

DPS issues Silver Alert for Caroline Guth, 64.
DPS issues Silver Alert for missing Jerome woman
Former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon enters Arizona governor's race.
Former US Rep. Matt Salmon enters Arizona governor’s race
After the excessive heat this week, groups are already in need of more water.
Tucson agencies respond to excessive heat, need water donations
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, left, congratulates guard Chris Paul late in the second...
Chris Paul sideline with COVID-19 ahead of Western Conference Finals