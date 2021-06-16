DES announces utility assistance for residents in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) is announcing another opportunity for Arizona renters to receive assistance on their utility bills.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) allows renters statewide to apply for assistance on their past due and future utility bills. At first, only twelve rural counties were eligible for the program.

Now the program is opening to families in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma Counties.

“As Arizona returns stronger, many households continue to face hardships as they recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DES Director Michael Wisehart. “The expansion of DES ERAP Utility Assistance will help to ensure Arizonans can remain cool, comfortable and safe in their residences.”

Renters will need to provide a copy of each utility bill they are seeking assistance with and answer a few questions. Utilities covered by ERAP include electricity, gas, propane, water and wastewater, sewer, and garbage collection.

Residents can also apply for assistance through their local jurisdiction as well as through their local Community Action Agency .

CLICK HERE to apply for ERAP.

