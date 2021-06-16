Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

DPS issues Silver Alert for missing Jerome woman

DPS issues Silver Alert for Caroline Guth, 64.
DPS issues Silver Alert for Caroline Guth, 64.(Source: Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Jerome woman.

Caroline Guth was last seen on Sunday, June 13 in the 800 block of Hampshire Avenue.

According to a Jerome Police Department report, her personal vehicle was at home with partially unloaded groceries. Guth’s keys were found on the bumper.

The 64-year-old has not been in contact with friends or family since Sunday.

Guth is described as a white woman, 5′4 around 130 pounds with brown hair.

If you see her, please contact law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monsoon 2020 was one of the driest on record. The outlook for 2021 is still up in the air.
MONSOON 2021: Here’s what we can expect this year!
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man near the intersection of South Greasewood...
Police investigate overnight homicide on Tucson’s west side
Authorities are looking for the driver of this silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra, which was allegedly...
Tucson Police searching for vehicle connected to fatal crash
TEP is asking customers to conserve power from 3-7 p.m. this week as southern Arizona suffers...
TEP asks customers to conserve power during heat wave hitting southern Arizona
One day after Arizona State University released its vaccination and facemask policy for the...
Gov. Ducey issues executive order to prevent mandatory vaccinations at state universities

Latest News

DES announces utility assistance for residents in southern Arizona
Former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon enters Arizona governor's race.
Former US Rep. Matt Salmon enters Arizona governor’s race
After the excessive heat this week, groups are already in need of more water.
Tucson agencies respond to excessive heat, need water donations
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, left, congratulates guard Chris Paul late in the second...
Chris Paul sideline with COVID-19 ahead of Western Conference Finals