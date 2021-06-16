DPS issues Silver Alert for missing Jerome woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Jerome woman.

Caroline Guth was last seen on Sunday, June 13 in the 800 block of Hampshire Avenue.

According to a Jerome Police Department report, her personal vehicle was at home with partially unloaded groceries. Guth’s keys were found on the bumper.

The 64-year-old has not been in contact with friends or family since Sunday.

Guth is described as a white woman, 5′4 around 130 pounds with brown hair.

If you see her, please contact law enforcement immediately.

