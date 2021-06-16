Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoon is here. Storms are near

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 3:44 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure centered over the four corners region will bring the chance for daily isolated mainly dry thunderstorms. An Excessive Heat Warning continues for southern Arizona through Saturday. High temps will reach dangerous levels of 109 to 116 most of the week.

TODAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sun and clouds with a high near 113. 20% storm chance.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low-80s.

THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high near 113. 10% storm chance.

FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high of 112. 10% storm chance.

SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high 109. 10% storm chance.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 108.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 107.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 103.

