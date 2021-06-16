Advertise
Former US Rep. Matt Salmon enters Arizona governor's race

Former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon enters Arizona governor's race.
Former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon enters Arizona governor's race.(Source: Matt Salmon campaign page)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:17 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon announced Wednesday that he is running for governor of Arizona, a post he narrowly lost 18 years ago to Democrat Janet Napolitano.

Salmon, a Republican, served in the Arizona Legislature before winning three terms in Congress in the 1990s. Salmon ended his congressional tenure to follow a pledge that he would serve only three terms.

He went on to run for governor in 2002, worked as a lobbyist, and served two more terms in Congress from 2013 through 2016.

In a video announcing his entry into the governor’s race, Salmon touted his conservative views, such as supporting gun rights and strong border security and opposing critical race theory and tax hikes.

Term limits bar current Republican Gov. Doug Ducey from running again in 2022.

Salmon will face state Treasurer Kimberly Yee, developer Karrin Taylor Robson and former Phoenix television news anchor Kari Lake in the GOP primary.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez are seeking the Democratic nomination.

Click here to see Salmon’s campaign page.

