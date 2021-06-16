Fraternity loses recognition over alleged infractions at University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A partially nude, drunk and underage girl was allegedly found in distress inside a fraternity house on the University of Arizona campus earlier this year.

That incident, along with fights between members, led the Dean of Students Office to strip Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) of its recognition through March 2026. The move means the group cannot participate in school activities or use the school’s facilities and resources.

The school said the fraternity violated the student code of conduct by allowing underage drinking, parties, disruptive behavior and alleged assaults.

“The Loss of Recognition of clubs and organizations is unfortunate as the University is quite clear regarding policies and procedures and provides significant educational training,” said Kendal Washington White, vice provost of campus life and dean of students. “Nevertheless, the members of Pi Kappa Alpha chose to actively disregard our expectations. The health, safety and well-being of our students is my utmost responsibility in partnership with students, alumni and parents.”

The school said it reviewed reports from the University of Arizona Police Department, witness testimony, social media posts and body cam video to render its decision.

UAPD officers were called to the PIKE house, 1525 East Drachman, early March 12 to check the welfare of a student. The school said a friend of the student called officers to the scene.

According to a report, not only did PIKE members fail to call authorities for the student, they allegedly “attempted to manage the female subject’s hyperventilating for 20 minutes by giving her someone else’s prescription inhaler as a remedy to her state of intoxication, undress and duress.”

The school said the student told officers when she arrived at the house she began drinking and “that once the drinking began, she did not remember much afterward.”

This is not the first time PIKE has gotten into trouble. In March 2020, Pi Kappa Alpha was placed on interim suspension along with two other groups.

