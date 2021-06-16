How to keep plants alive in scorching temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scorching temperatures have arrived and can kill your plants quickly if you’re not careful. Green Things, a local nursery in Tucson, has recommendations help your plants beat the heat.

Saul Sanchez has worked as a grower in southern Arizona for nearly two decades. He said to water plants at the same time each day and preferably in the morning. Pour water until it flows from the bottom of the pot. Another tip, if you have a tree in your yard, don’t water it at the trunk.

“The roots will actually be out along the drip line which is where the branches reach out to,” said Trey Barton, a manager at Green Things.

Barton had recommendations for people with landscaped yards.

“I would be paying attention to the bigger, more structured plants like trees and shrubs,” he said. “That would be much harder for me to replace and provide shade for the other plants as well.”

He said plants often wilt in the heat to protect themselves so it’s best to stick to a daily watering schedule and only add more if you can tell the soil is dry.

“These kinds of temperatures you need to be checking your plants, you can’t just forget about them,” Barton said.

Lavendar, rosemary and Latana are all heat-tolerant and typically thrive in the summer.

