TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was shot at a convenience store in Tucson late Tuesday, June 15.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened at the Circle K located at 1675 North Wilmot Road.

The TPD said two people were detained following a high-risk stop, but did not provide an update on the victim.

