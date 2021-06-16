Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pizza delivery driver gifted new car after old one catches fire in attempted theft

By KTRK Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A Papa John’s delivery driver whose car went up in flames after thieves tried to steal his catalytic converter was given the surprise of a lifetime.

After losing his only means of transportation – which, at one point, was also his home – Isaac Sanchez received a new car June 9 from Keith Sullins, the president of Papa John’s Pizza.

“He’s such a great employee,” Sullins said. “I just like to say thank you for staying with Papa John’s. Thank you for all you do.”

Isaac Sanchez, a delivery driver for Papa John's, says he is extremely grateful after the...
Isaac Sanchez, a delivery driver for Papa John's, says he is extremely grateful after the company president gifted him a new car.(Source: KTRK via CNN)

Sanchez, who has been working for Papa John’s for 15 years, was in disbelief as Sullins signed over the car to him and handed over the keys, but the delivery driver says he is extremely grateful.

“The president of the company just came out here and gave me his car. That is awesome. I’m overwhelmed really,” Sanchez said. “I’m very thankful for everything that’s happened.”

Sanchez says he was sitting in his car watching a movie one day when thieves tried to steal his catalytic converter. The next day, the car went up in flames. A mechanic told him the fire started due to the catalytic converter.

Sanchez was sitting in his car when thieves tried to steal his catalytic converter. The next...
Sanchez was sitting in his car when thieves tried to steal his catalytic converter. The next day, the car went up in flames. The fire started due to the catalytic converter.(Source: GoFundMe, KTRK via CNN)

The timing of the attempted theft was far from ideal. Sanchez broke his kneecap after February’s winter storm. He then got ill, and his hospital bills began to pile up. His car was his only source of income.

Little did he know, angels were all around him.

In addition to Sullins’ gift, Sanchez’s coworkers set up a GoFundMe, raising more than $9,000 to help with medical bills and other expenses. They provided him with clothes and food and were able to book him a couple of days at a motel.

With their help, Sanchez has returned to delivering pizzas and will soon be back on his feet.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Monday, June 14.
Tucson police investigate shooting in midtown Tucson
Monsoon 2020 was one of the driest on record. The outlook for 2021 is still up in the air.
MONSOON 2021: Here’s what we can expect this year!
TEP is asking customers to conserve power from 3-7 p.m. this week as southern Arizona suffers...
TEP asks customers to conserve power during heat wave hitting southern Arizona
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Telegraph Fire grows to 139,615 acres; SR 77 closed between US 70 and Winkelman
First Alert Action Days: Dangerous heat forecast in southern Arizona

Latest News

Roughly 55% of adults in America are now fully vaccinated, but the rollout is slowing. It's...
California, New York reopen but experts worry over Delta variant, those not vaccinated
Disneyland still has a reservation system in place, which is keeping attendance and lines down,...
Disneyland opens to out-of-state visitors, fewer COVID-19 restrictions
The delivery driver, who has been working for Papa John’s for 15 years, was in disbelief as the...
Papa John's president gifts new car to delivery driver whose old one caught fire
A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an end to the Biden administration's suspension of new...
Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases