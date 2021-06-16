Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Red Cross: US facing severe blood shortage

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 8:52 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As demand for blood continues to climb, the American Red Cross says the U.S. is facing a “severe shortage.”

Over the past three months, the Red Cross said it’s distributed over 75,000 more blood products than usual. That’s more than 800 extra units a day.

“We are seeing an unprecedented demand for blood,” said Dr. P. Dayand Borge Jr. with the Red Cross.

It’s because of the pandemic.

“We’ve been seeing patients that had their care delayed that are now coming back to have their procedures done, whether they would be elective procedures or other types of things, and some of these patients are coming back sicker,” Borge said.

“So, they need more blood than they might have ordinarily needed if they’d gotten care sooner.”

The Red Cross is also seeing a 10% rise in red cell demand from hospitals with trauma centers this year.

While all blood types are needed, types B and O are in demand the most. Platelet donations are also needed.

“Despite everything that we’ve been doing to try to collect even more blood than we were planning, we’re just not really able to keep up,” Borge said.

It doesn’t appear the blood shortage will end in the near future. The Red Cross said it’s in need of sustained donations throughout the summer.

If you’d like to donate, you can call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS, make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org, or make an appointment through the Red Cross donor app.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monsoon 2020 was one of the driest on record. The outlook for 2021 is still up in the air.
MONSOON 2021: Here’s what we can expect this year!
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man near the intersection of South Greasewood...
Police investigate overnight homicide on Tucson’s west side
Authorities are looking for the driver of this silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra, which was allegedly...
Tucson Police searching for vehicle connected to fatal crash
TEP is asking customers to conserve power from 3-7 p.m. this week as southern Arizona suffers...
TEP asks customers to conserve power during heat wave hitting southern Arizona
One day after Arizona State University released its vaccination and facemask policy for the...
Gov. Ducey issues executive order to prevent mandatory vaccinations at state universities

Latest News

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (right) has played a large leadership role with the team and will...
Suns star Chris Paul in health and safety protocols, status for conference finals unclear
A low-pressure system over North Africa lofted a large plume of dust toward Europe and the...
On Florida’s horizon: Dust, brilliant sunsets and allergies
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 436 new cases of COVID-19; 17,791 total deaths
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
Biden, Putin set ‘consultations’ on updating nuclear pact
Teenager gets stuck in chimney, other stories