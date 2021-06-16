Advertise
Chris Paul sidelined with COVID-19 ahead of Western Conference Finals

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (right) has played a large leadership role with the team and will need to continue that through the playoffs.(Cronkite News)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

According to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro, Paul tested positive for COVID-19.

Paul received a Pfizer vaccine in February. It has not been announced how long he might have to isolate. He must clear COVID-19 tests to return to the team.

Paul, 36, has been essential to the Suns all season, including when they defeated the L.A. Lakers in Round 1 and then swept the Denver Nuggets in Round 2. This will be CP3′s second time in the Western Conference Finals. He went in 2018 with the Houston Rockets, but an injury kept him out of Games 6 and 7.

This is the first time the Suns have been to the Western Conference Finals since 2010. If the Suns make it to the NBA finals, it will be a first for CP3.

Game 1 of the Conference Finals is set to start sometime early next week. The Suns are waiting to see who their opponent will be between the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers.

