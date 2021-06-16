Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson agencies respond to excessive heat, need water donations

By Brooke Chaplain
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With dangerous heat sticking around, there are cooling centers open all over the area.

The city of Tucson just opened some new ones at El Rio Center, the Udall Senior Center, Donna Liggins, Clements, El Pueblo, and the Randolph Center.

Those centers are all open from noon to 6 p.m. until Friday, June 18.

The Tucson Pima Coalition to end Homelessness also has locations open around town. Most of them are open 24/7 and they are in need of help from the public.

After the excessive heat this week, groups are running out of water.

It’s a problem they run into quite often in Southern Arizona. Supplies deplete so quickly to anyone spending a lot of time outdoors, whether it’s because they are homeless, or their job duties require it.

In temperatures rising above 110, water is not only a necessity but lifesaving.

Eric Cross, the Volunteer Coordinator for The Primavera Foundation, said right now, “bottled water, refillable water bottles, sunscreen, and hygiene kits are extremely helpful.”

Cross added that refillable water bottles are a bonus because they give people the chance to get as much water as they need throughout the day instead of just having to make one or two bottles last.

Or worse, risking the chance of not getting water because supplies have run out.

Hygiene kits contain basic necessities like:

  • Shampoo
  • Conditioner
  • Body wash
  • Deodorant
  • Chapstick
  • Foot powder
  • Lotion
  • Vaseline
  • Toothbrush
  • Toothpaste

But again, water is the most important thing needed in these temperatures.

To donate, click here.

To learn more about where to drop off donations, you can email Eric Cross at ecross@primavera.org.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monsoon 2020 was one of the driest on record. The outlook for 2021 is still up in the air.
MONSOON 2021: Here’s what we can expect this year!
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man near the intersection of South Greasewood...
Police investigate overnight homicide on Tucson’s west side
Authorities are looking for the driver of this silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra, which was allegedly...
Tucson Police searching for vehicle connected to fatal crash
TEP is asking customers to conserve power from 3-7 p.m. this week as southern Arizona suffers...
TEP asks customers to conserve power during heat wave hitting southern Arizona
One day after Arizona State University released its vaccination and facemask policy for the...
Gov. Ducey issues executive order to prevent mandatory vaccinations at state universities

Latest News

DPS issues Silver Alert for Caroline Guth, 64.
DPS issues Silver Alert for missing Jerome woman
DES announces utility assistance for residents in southern Arizona
Former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon enters Arizona governor's race.
Former US Rep. Matt Salmon enters Arizona governor’s race
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, left, congratulates guard Chris Paul late in the second...
Chris Paul sideline with COVID-19 ahead of Western Conference Finals