Tucson agencies respond to excessive heat, need water donations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With dangerous heat sticking around, there are cooling centers open all over the area.

The city of Tucson just opened some new ones at El Rio Center, the Udall Senior Center, Donna Liggins, Clements, El Pueblo, and the Randolph Center.

Those centers are all open from noon to 6 p.m. until Friday, June 18.

The Tucson Pima Coalition to end Homelessness also has locations open around town. Most of them are open 24/7 and they are in need of help from the public.

After the excessive heat this week, groups are running out of water.

It’s a problem they run into quite often in Southern Arizona. Supplies deplete so quickly to anyone spending a lot of time outdoors, whether it’s because they are homeless, or their job duties require it.

In temperatures rising above 110, water is not only a necessity but lifesaving.

Eric Cross, the Volunteer Coordinator for The Primavera Foundation, said right now, “bottled water, refillable water bottles, sunscreen, and hygiene kits are extremely helpful.”

Cross added that refillable water bottles are a bonus because they give people the chance to get as much water as they need throughout the day instead of just having to make one or two bottles last.

Or worse, risking the chance of not getting water because supplies have run out.

Hygiene kits contain basic necessities like:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Body wash

Deodorant

Chapstick

Foot powder

Lotion

Vaseline

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

But again, water is the most important thing needed in these temperatures.

To donate, click here.

To learn more about where to drop off donations, you can email Eric Cross at ecross@primavera.org.

