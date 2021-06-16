Advertise
Tucson Police Department releases body camera video of officer-involved shooting in midtown

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department has released body camera video of a deadly officer-involved shooting from May 31, 2021.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Prince Road after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival to the area, patrol officers learned that a suspect, 33-year-old Joshua Lee Moore, had discharged a firearm several times outside his residence before going back inside.

Officers attempted to make contact with Moore and gave several commands to exit the residence unarmed. During that time, officers say the suspect brandished a revolver. An officer discharged his firearm one time striking Moore.

