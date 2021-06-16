Tucson Police searching for vehicle connected to fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in midtown Tucson late last week.

The Tucson Police Department said a silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra and a Chevrolet Camaro crashed in the 800 block of South Craycroft Road around 6 p.m. Friday, June 11.

The TPD said the Elantra fled the scene and the driver of the Camaro, 25-year-old Michael Damon Perkins, later died.

Investigators said the two vehicles were speeding when they hit each other. The Camaro lost control and crashed into the back of a trailer that was being towed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.