Tucson Police searching for vehicle connected to fatal crash
Michael Damon Perkins died following crash in 800 block of South Carycroft on June 11
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 6:03 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in midtown Tucson late last week.
The Tucson Police Department said a silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra and a Chevrolet Camaro crashed in the 800 block of South Craycroft Road around 6 p.m. Friday, June 11.
The TPD said the Elantra fled the scene and the driver of the Camaro, 25-year-old Michael Damon Perkins, later died.
Investigators said the two vehicles were speeding when they hit each other. The Camaro lost control and crashed into the back of a trailer that was being towed.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org
