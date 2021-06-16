Advertise
Tucson Police searching for vehicle connected to fatal crash

Michael Damon Perkins died following crash in 800 block of South Carycroft on June 11
Authorities are looking for the driver of this silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra, which was allegedly...
Authorities are looking for the driver of this silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra, which was allegedly involved a fatal accident in midtown Tucson June 11.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 6:03 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in midtown Tucson late last week.

The Tucson Police Department said a silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra and a Chevrolet Camaro crashed in the 800 block of South Craycroft Road around 6 p.m. Friday, June 11.

The TPD said the Elantra fled the scene and the driver of the Camaro, 25-year-old Michael Damon Perkins, later died.

Investigators said the two vehicles were speeding when they hit each other. The Camaro lost control and crashed into the back of a trailer that was being towed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

