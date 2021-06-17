Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Sierra Vista nurse steps up to help during first year on the job

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -“I never thought we would go through something like this, especially my first year of nursing,” said Eden Hardt, RN and Heart and Sol recipient.

All is much quitter now at the Canyon Vista Medical Center—a far cry from the peak of the pandemic, when the ER was triaging COVID patients, a spot Hardt wasted no time volunteering for, despite having a young daughter and husband at home.

“It’s a good feeling to be here now, and to have seen it through to the vaccine and people getting through COVID okay,” she said. “My own family had it. I had it, my husband and daughter had it, she’s only four, so it’s nice to see that people have overcame it and be okay.”

Hardt is used to high-adrenaline, hard work. She was an engineer for a wildland firefighting crew for years. A career she hesitated leaving for nursing. Nursing, a career perhaps she was most built for—helping others.

“My love language is making people happy, and I guess that’s why I’m here,” said Hardt. “This is awesome, it’s really an honor to be nominated. I struggled with the decision of leaving wildland fire to go to nursing, and this makes me feel good.”

