Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Sierra Vista nurse steps up to help during first year on the job

Hardt is used to high-adrenaline, hard work. She was an engineer for a wildland firefighting...
Hardt is used to high-adrenaline, hard work. She was an engineer for a wildland firefighting crew for years.(kold)
By Megan McNeil
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -“I never thought we would go through something like this, especially my first year of nursing,” said Eden Hardt, RN and Heart and Sol recipient.

All is much quitter now at the Canyon Vista Medical Center—a far cry from the peak of the pandemic, when the ER was triaging COVID patients, a spot Hardt wasted no time volunteering for, despite having a young daughter and husband at home.

“It’s a good feeling to be here now, and to have seen it through to the vaccine and people getting through COVID okay,” she said. “My own family had it. I had it, my husband and daughter had it, she’s only four, so it’s nice to see that people have overcame it and be okay.”

Hardt is used to high-adrenaline, hard work. She was an engineer for a wildland firefighting crew for years. A career she hesitated leaving for nursing. Nursing, a career perhaps she was most built for—helping others.

“My love language is making people happy, and I guess that’s why I’m here,” said Hardt. “This is awesome, it’s really an honor to be nominated. I struggled with the decision of leaving wildland fire to go to nursing, and this makes me feel good.”

To nominate someone, please go here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monsoon 2020 was one of the driest on record. The outlook for 2021 is still up in the air.
MONSOON 2021: Here’s what we can expect this year!
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man near the intersection of South Greasewood...
Police investigate overnight homicide on Tucson’s west side
Authorities are looking for the driver of this silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra, which was allegedly...
Tucson Police searching for vehicle connected to fatal crash
The University of Arizona's Dean of Students Office has stripped Pi Kappa Alpha of its...
Fraternity loses recognition over alleged infractions at University of Arizona
A man was shot at a convenience store in Tucson late Tuesday, June 15.
One shot at convenience store on North Wilmot Road

Latest News

New fire breaks out near Helvetia mine
Crews responding to Heavy Fire in Santa Rita Mountains
The Tucson Police Department is investigating the incident.
Three men in custody after TPD responds to armed robbery near Davis-Monthan
Fact Finders: Is your immune system ready for common viruses again?
KOLD FACT FINDERS: Unmasking your immune system
KOLD FACT FINDERS: Unmasking your immune system
Cold calling isn't a new tactic in real estate but is much more heavily relied upon now.
Realtors, investors cold calling to find inventory in hot housing market