Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

CDC lowers travel warning for cruise ships

The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus...
The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus spreads easier in close quarters.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered its travel warning for cruise ships from very high to high on Thursday.

The guidance is for travelers who are not fully vaccinated.

The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus spreads easier in close quarters.

The agency recommends unvaccinated people avoid taking cruises.

It also says those planning a cruise should get tested one to three days before their trip and three to five days after it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department is investigating the incident.
Three men in custody after TPD responds to armed robbery near Davis-Monthan
The University of Arizona's Dean of Students Office has stripped Pi Kappa Alpha of its...
Fraternity loses recognition over alleged infractions at University of Arizona
The Tucson Police Department said Joshua Lee Moore, 33, was armed with a handgun when he was...
Tucson Police Department releases body camera video of officer-involved shooting in midtown
The Delta variant of COVID-19, first found in India, has made its way into Arizona.
FACT FINDERS: Should you be worried now that Delta variant is in Arizona?
A man was shot at a convenience store in Tucson late Tuesday, June 15.
One shot at convenience store on North Wilmot Road

Latest News

LIVE: Biden signs Juneteenth legislation, delivers remarks
Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman in space, and poet and author Maya Angelou are among female...
US Mint to issue quarters honoring notable American women
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, workers scan ballots as the Fulton County presidential...
Reports detail tense moments with Georgia election monitors
Sammy was adopted and will live out his golden years with a new family.
Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted