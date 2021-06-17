Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted

Sammy was adopted and will live out his golden years with a new family.
Sammy was adopted and will live out his golden years with a new family.(Cincinnati Animal CARE)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) - Cincinnati Animal CARE pulled out all the stops for Sammy’s 19th birthday.

The cat arrived at the facility last week when his owner had to go into assisted living and Sammy could not go with them.

When the staff at Kitty City learned it was Sammy’s birthday, they threw him a birthday celebration -- complete with party hats and bright decorations.

While it’s not confirmed, one could assume he wished for a new furever home when he blew out the candle on his cake.

And lucky for Sammy, his wish came true. The sweet, carefree guy will live out his golden years with a new, loving family.

Coincidentally, Sammy was not the only senior feline in the facility. There are several other older cats who are also looking for a caring family to spend the rest of their years with.

Anyone who is thinking about adopting a pet should be prepared to provide a safe, loving home with no major life changes in the foreseeable future that could jeopardize that.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department is investigating the incident.
Three men in custody after TPD responds to armed robbery near Davis-Monthan
The University of Arizona's Dean of Students Office has stripped Pi Kappa Alpha of its...
Fraternity loses recognition over alleged infractions at University of Arizona
The Tucson Police Department said Joshua Lee Moore, 33, was armed with a handgun when he was...
Tucson Police Department releases body camera video of officer-involved shooting in midtown
The Delta variant of COVID-19, first found in India, has made its way into Arizona.
FACT FINDERS: Should you be worried now that Delta variant is in Arizona?
A man was shot at a convenience store in Tucson late Tuesday, June 15.
One shot at convenience store on North Wilmot Road

Latest News

LIVE: Biden signs Juneteenth legislation, delivers remarks
Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman in space, and poet and author Maya Angelou are among female...
US Mint to issue quarters honoring notable American women
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, workers scan ballots as the Fulton County presidential...
Reports detail tense moments with Georgia election monitors