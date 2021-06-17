Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Extreme heat is on repeat

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 7, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 7, 2021
By Jaclyn Selesky
Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Excessive Heat Warning continues through Saturday night. High temps in the 110 to 116° range for Pima County. Storm chance remains 10 to 20% mainly north and east of Tucson. Dry lighting, gusty wind, little rain to be expected. Humidity increases slightly as we head into the weekend. Temps drop a few degrees next week as clouds increase.

TODAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with a high near 113.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low-80s.

FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with a high of 112.

SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high 111.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 107.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 106.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 105. 20% storm chance.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 104. 10% storm chance.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

