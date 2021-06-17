First responders battling fire in Nogales, city water pumps not working

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Another fire has sparked in Nogales.

Nogales Police say they are on scene with Nogales Fire Department near the Meadow Hills area. No word on what caused this brush fire, but efforts are underway to put the flames out. There are aerial attacks happening, as well as from the ground.

NPD says, “Meadow Hills is without water, because electricity is out due to the fires. This means City of Nogales pumps and buster pumps aren’t working. Unisource priority right now is to get electricity to our Meadow Hills pumps.”

Viewers tell us they’ve received alerts to evacuate, if they live in the area.

Those traveling in the area are asked to use alternative routes.

Efforts to control this fire are occurring in the Meadow Hills area.

